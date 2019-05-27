Democracy Day Celebration: FRSC urges motorists to embrace safety

#TrackNigeria- Towards the celebration of the 2019 Democracy Day when the new democratic government would be inaugurated in Nigeria at the federal and state levels across the country, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged Nigerians to embrace safety ideals by adhering strictly to all traffic rules and regulations to make the event a success. This was contained in a press release signed by the FRSC spokesperson, Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem who stressed the importance of safety during the celebration.

According to him, FRSC has identified democracy day celebration as one of the festive periods in the country that attract high traffic volume and tendency by people to violate traffic rules and regulations with resultant road traffic crashes, injuries and deaths. He therefore warns members of the public to be cautious of the high traffic movement during the celebration in order to take necessary action to avert any ugly incident.

“We are aware that Democracy Day celebration is one period in Nigeria that normally attracts high traffic volume due to massive movement of people from one place to the other for the celebration. Accordingly, FRSC has always put necessary measures in place to address whatever traffic challenges that could affect people’s movements during the celebration.

To this end, Kazeem further disclosed that the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has directed Commanding Officers across the country to intensify patrol and mobilise their personnel for effective management of traffic during the event in order to ensure smooth and safe movement of the people.

He also called on motorists to avoid acts that could undermine their safety and that of other road users, stressing that it’s only the living that can celebrate.

“Everyone must operate with the consciousness that road safety is a shared responsibility and must not act in any manner that could affect safety of others.

The release further stated that while the Corps Marshal wishes all Nigerians happy 2019 democracy day celebration, he enjoins them to drive safely to safe a life.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

