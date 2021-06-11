Democracy Day: CAN preaches peace for Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged Nigerians to continue praying for peace for the well-being of the country.

The National President of the Association, Bishop Samson Ayokunle made the call on Friday while addressing journalists in Enugu.Ayokunle, who is represented by the Director of Planning and Social Welfare, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, said the body would continue to pray for peace in Nigeria, while urging the government to be fair to all.

The president also said the association stood by the decision of governors of southern Nigeria banning open grazing in their states.He insisted that cattle rearing was a private business, emphasizing that nobody should destroy the business of another while carrying its own business.Ayokunle noted the move would help to check those hiding under cattle grazing to unleash the terror of kidnapping and killing on the residents of the region.Meanwhile the newly elected Chairman of CAN, Southeast zone, Very Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali said he would take proactive measures to champion peace amongst Christians in the southeast, Igbos and the entire country.

Nwali said that the body would continue to offer advice to leaders in the zone whenever it was relevant.He emphasised the need for the restoration of peace in the region for the prosperity of the people. (NAN)