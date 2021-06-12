Democracy: Bello of Niger reassures residents of continuous growth

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has reassured residents of the state of his continued commitment to fast-track development at all sectors.

Bello disclosed this in a statement by Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, his Chief Press Secretary, in Minna on Saturday to mark the Democracy Day.

The governor noted that the state in spite of the various challenges has made significant impact on some key sectors of the economy.

He said in the area of security and disaster management, the state government has in the past six years provided over 400 operational vehicles, vans, motorcycles, bicycles and Tri-cycles to the conventional security agencies.

Bello said that this was in addition to 70 operational trucks and 2,300 motorcycles distributed as mobility support to the vigilante group in the state.

He said government also funded many operations carried out by security agencies and payments of stipends to the vigilante groups and sponsorship for the children of vigilante member killed during encounters to contain banditry and other criminal activities.

The governor said the state government also injected billions of Naira in providing camps, relief materials and health care services to the Internally Displaced Persons across the state as a result of the insecurity and floods.

He said 10 fire stations were reconstructed and equipped across 10 local government areas, and recruitment of more fire personnel for effective and efficient service delivery.

He added that salary scale of the State Fire Service was streamlined with their counterparts at the federal level as well as the establishment of Zonal Fire Service in Minna.

On health, the governor said he had constructed, rejuvenated ailing structures and upgrading of primary health care facilities across the 274 wards of the state.

He said secondary and tertiary health care facilities were also given attention with the ongoing reconstruction and expansion work as well as getting accreditation for school of Nursing Bida for the first time since its establishment over 40 years ago.

Bello also renovate and construct some selected schools as well as classrooms, hostels, staff quarters, furnitures and laboratory equipment across the three senatorial zones of the state.

He added that Teachers Professional Development Institute (NSTPDI) at Dandaudu and other geopolitical zones were also established to give teaching profession a robust and solid foundation in the state.

He said the government constructed and renovated over 2,500 additional classrooms, toilet facilities, as well as drilled boreholes across primary and junior secondary schools in collaboration with the Federal Government.

On agriculture, he said the present administration has sustained the CBN Anchor Borrowers Scheme to contribute to the national policy on food security and to provide opportunities in the Agricultural value-chain.

Others were procurement of 500 tractors and subsidisation of fertilizer annually for rural farmers across the state to boost mechanised farming.

He said the state renovated and established new irrigation scheme in Tamanai, Borgu local government area, reactivation of four existing ones, establishment of 30 hectres of oil palm plantation.

Others were revitalisation and upgrade of Farm Institute in Tegina, school of Agriculture Mokwa as well as its study centre in Kuta.

He said that the government also established of 33,731 hectres multimillion Naira Bobi grazing reserve which has been gazetted.

He said the grazing reserve which was a model in the country was to boost meat and dairy production, generate revenue and address farmer/herder clashes, adding that the reserve had been opened to investors to produce milk locally.

Bello said government had dualised several kilometers of roads across the state, reconstructed and rehabilitated many township roads and also completed many inherited road projects from the past administration.

He added that the present administration had sustained a partnership programme with International development partners under the Rural Access Mobility Programme (RAMP) which had so far constructed a numbers of rural roads and river crossings.

Others were surface dressing the roads constructed by RAMP at cost of N6 billion.

He noted that government procured water equipment such as low lift and high lift pumps, overhauling of waterworks across the state, drilled over 100 solar-powered and 200 hand pump boreholes while over 300 were rehabilitated.

The governor said the efforts earned the state government support from USAID through the E-WASH programme as the programme was to improve service delivery and make the sector more commercially oriented as well as financially viable.

On transportation, Bello said that the present administration procured 64 buses for the state-owned transport authority as part of efforts to promote easy movement of goods and services across the country. (NAN)