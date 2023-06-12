Democracy: ALGON tasks Tinubu on reform of LGAs

By Kazeem Akande

The Association of Local Governments of Nigerian (ALGON) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency on local government area system in Nigeria to protect it.

ALGON said the President could do so by by fighting all injustices, constitutional impunity and all manner of executive interference in the affairs of local government areas in Nigeria.

The association stated this in its message to Nigerians on the historic event of June 12, marking the nation’s Democracy Day celebration.

Mr Kolade Alabi, National President of ALGON urged security agencies and state governors to ensure safety and security of lives of vulnerable rural dwellers across the country.

He noted that the significance of June 12, is profound as it represented the weight of Nigeria’s democratic history.

According to him, it is obvious that the political will by Tinubu if demonstrated, will facilitate the entrenchment of a virile local government system in Nigeria.

Alabi said the development would still go down in history as Tinubu did to the councils in Lagos state as governor.

The ALGON president said he observed that posterity had always been kind for the long-fought and worn battle for reform and freedom that was people-centred about the local government areas.

“It will also be fair and just to appeal for urgent rescuing of the grassroots government in Nigeria as provided by the Constitution to complement efforts to our national rebirth.

“Because power must be local and grassroots oriented for everything good to flourish with the desired speed.

“In fact, now more than ever, our democracy should fulfill the hope and age-long promises in the civic space.

“The civic space for now is shrinking with distrust, disgrace and abuse of the system by flagrant removal of duly elected chairmen without recourse to their legal and constitutional protection.

“The 2023 Democracy Day will allow ALGON to appeal to the President and upcoming members of the 10th National Assembly, State Governors and the State Assemblies to help in rescuing the ailing local government system in Nigeria.”

According to him, this can be done by focussing on the importance of freedom of the councils through devolution of powers to enable the system function effectively as contemplated in the Constitution.

“The grassroots farmers are always at the mercy of bandits, hoodlums and other potential existential economy challenges.”

He added that there was need to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy and ensuring free, independent and functional local councils that would provide access to basic needs of the masses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that president Tinubu in his Democracy Day national broadcast, said that that though subsidy removal would impose extra burden on the masses, it must be borne to save the country.

“I feel your pain, this is one decision we must bear to save our country from going under and take our resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.

“Painfully, I have asked you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country.

“For your trust and belief in us, I assure you that your sacrifice shall not be in vain. The government I lead will repay you through massive investments in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives,” Tinubu said. (NAN)

