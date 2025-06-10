Demand accountability from governors, LG chairmen, APC Chieftain tells Nigerians 

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Hycienth Ngwu, has urged Nigerians to demand accountability from governors and local government chairmen on infrastructure

By Stanley Nwanosike

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Hycienth Ngwu, has urged Nigerians to demand accountability from governors and local government chairmen on infrastructure and other dividends of democracy.

Ngwu, a former South-East Publicity Secretary of APC, stated thos in Enugu on Tuesday while commenting to 26 years of uninterrupted democracy and how Nigerians had fared so far.

According to him, Nigerians should be bold enough to demand accountability fro

m the leadership of their states and local governments, as they have been receiving huge monthly federal allocations since the commencement of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. Some of them leave their direct primary responsibilities and give priority to federal projects in their states and then ask for refunds later.

“Unfortunately, Nigerians are not asking their local and state governments relevant questions about their actions and inactions in the areas of governance, infrastructure and democratic dividends.

“Every government has a responsibility to its people. Today, when a feeder road in a village is unmotorable, the villagers will be asking the president to come and rebuild the road,” he said.

On security, Ngwu said that Tinubu must be commended for tackling insecurity headlong, adding: “Security is for everyone and each Nigerian has a role to play in observing and reporting criminals, suspicious objects and developments.

“When you see something, say something. The president, through his policies and the empowerment of the security agencies, is living up to his responsibility.

“We need the locals, the vigilantes, the town union leaders and civil societies to also live up to their responsibilities.

“We should see security as our responsibility. That is one of the strategies that will help curb or minimise insecurity in our localities,” he said.

Ngwu also noted that the mass defections to APC epitomised homecoming for all progressive politicians and technocrats in the country.

According to him, most Nigerian politicians are historically progressives

by nature.

“In 1993, they (progressives) were all in Social Democratic Party (SDP). However, in 1999, for various reasons, particularly due to a lack of purposeful leadership at the centre, following the demise of Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the progressive politicians were not well-coordinated.

“So, they found themselves in different political parties, allowing the conservatives to win at the centre and dominate the field.

“In 2015, a strong political platform – APC – was established to house progressive politicians, and in 2023, one of the modern greatest progressive politicians, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emerged as president on the platform of APC.

“So, all progressive politicians and technocrats are returning home. It is a homecoming for all progressive politicians. That is the magnetic force. There is no place like home,” he said.

The APC chieftain noted that the apprehension being expressed by opposition parties that Nigeria might be turning to one-party state was unwarranted.

He said that out of about 18 registered political parties in the country, only two were losing massive membership to APC.

“So, how can that be seen as an effort to make Nigeria a one-party nation?

“If there is any party that will be rightly accused of trying to make Nigeria one-party nation, it is the party or parties meeting with the intention of collapsing registered political parties into one party in the name of “coalition,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)