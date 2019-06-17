Delta, World Bank, EU to engage 1,060 youths for SEEFOR

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

The World Bank in partnership with the Delta state government, the European Union (EU) is to engage 1,060 youths for the State Employment and Expenditures for Results (SEEFOR).

The state project coordinator of SEEFOR, Sir Frank Apaokwu told journalists in Asaba on Monday that it would raised the number of youths earlier engaged by the tripartite arrangement to 9,000.

He assured that in line with the World Bank and EU guidelines, SEEFOR would continue to maintain high degree of transparency in all its dealings.

“In line with the World Bank guidelines, the bid opening ceremony is open for all to witness and the valuation process which will eventually lead to the selection of contractors and beneficiaries are also in line with the World Bank guidelines and international best practices.

‘Over seventy communities in the state with an excess of 358,000 residents in the areas have so far benfitted and taken part, particularly in the community driven development segment of the SEEFOR project,” Apaokwu said.



Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

