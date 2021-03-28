The effort of the Federal Government at alleviating poverty amongst rural women across the country, has taken-off, in Delta state as scores of women from Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts have benefited from the Cash Grant for Rural Women, the Government’s National Social Investment Programme.

The programme which started last Tuesday, witnessed thousands of women drawn from the two senatorial districts, smiling home with the Twenty-Thousand Naira grant which each of them received.

The laudable scheme, initiated through the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, is to empower over three thousand three hundred rural women across the Twenty-Five Local Government areas of the state.

Fielding questions from journalists, the focal person for the National Social Investment Programme, in Delta State, Mrs. Bridget Anyafulu, revealed that the programme is aimed at cushioning the harsh effect of the coronavirus pandemic amongst rural young and elderly rural women across the country.

Mrs. Anyafulu, who took charge of the event that lasted several hours commended the Federal Government for the scheme that is being co-ordinated by the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

To avoid any unwholesome act of impersonation and dubious character, the focal person revealed that strict measures were being taken “Hence the beneficiaries are captured and verified before they are given the money”.

Some beneficiaries who spoke with newsmen, lauded the federal government for initiating what they described as “Life saving grant” for them at a very critical period when everything, including prices of food stuff have gone up.

A mother of four, Mrs. Ibrokoro Faith who came from Sapele leapt for joy when she was given a lump sum of Twenty Thousand Naira.

According to her, the grant which she also described as miraculous works of God, will boost her gin distillation business which thrives so much in Sapele.

Another beneficiary Mrs. Enjoyment Inegbeneli, almost collapsed when she received her grant and shook the crowded arena with praises to God Almighty for using the government of Muhammadu Buhari to wipe away tears from their eyes.

Hear her, “I will first of all remove my tithe to the glory of God before investing the remaining into my provision business”.

An elderly woman in her eighties who was ushered into the arena by one of her grand daughters, fell on the ground shedding tears of joy and prayed fervently for president Buhari and all his team that remembered the down-trodden at this critical condition.

Highlight of the event was advice by the focal person, Mrs. Anyafulu to the beneficiaries, especially the aged to make use of the grant prudently, adding, “Don’t allow anybody to intimidate you, they should not give out a kobo to anybody”. Some of the beneficiaries told newsmen that they slept at the arena for three days in order to get the grant.

