The Delta state Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, says it is poised to checkmate the illicit activities of orphanages.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs Ogenekevwe Agas, said the state is partnering with the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to achieve this.

Agas spoke during an interactive session with orphanage operators, social welfare officers and other stakeholders of child care services in the state on Tuesday in Asaba.

She said that the Ministry had strengthened its relationship with the security agency to curb trafficking of persons in state.

She explained that the periodic visits by the DSS officers to orphanage homes was part of necessary measures put in place to checkmate child theft and cases of illegal adoption in the state.

Agas advised the operators of orphanages to cooperate with the security officers that might approach them for clarification concerning their operations in the state.

The permanent secretary directed that a standard register must be created by all orphanages in state, containing the full details of any child brought into them and the circumstances that led to his or her birth.

”This will make it easier for accurate data regarding every orphan in your custody,” she said.

Agas noted that the policies guiding operations of orphanages varied from that of foster homes, adding that no orphanage was allowed to operate as a foster home.

”If such an unusual case is necessitated, the Ministry of Women Affairs must be informed about any child brought in for temporal stay,” she added.

Agas advised operators of the homes against selecting children brought into their orphanages and warned them against bonding with visitors.

According to her, the essence of avoiding bonding with visitors is to avoid emotional setback.

She reiterated the need for operational licences to be renewed every three years, adding that registration of orphanages was free at the moment.

Agas stressed that having the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration as a Non-governmental organisation (NGO) was not enough to grant licenses to operate an orphanage within the state.

She cautioned the operators against accepting children without proper documentation and adequate information provided to the ministry.

Agas, however, noted that any child that could be traced to a family is termed as ”non-adoptable”.

At the meeting, the permanent secretary introduced and shared to the orphanage owners the new guidelines of running orphanages in the state and warned that any orphanage operating outside the guidelines would be shut down. (NAN)

