By Chimezie Godfrey



In a bid to sustain the social inclusion agenda of President Buhari’s led- administration, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has flagged-off of N20, 000 Federal Government ‘s Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Programme in Asaba, Delta State.

In a statement by the Ministry’s Head of Press and Public Relation Unit, Mrs Rhoda Illiya on Tuesday, the Minister noted that Asaba cash grant flag-off is consistent with the President’s new national vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

According to her, it is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and semi-urban areas of the country.

“Our target in Delta State is to disburse the grant to about 3,300 beneficiaries across all Local Government Area Councils,” she stated.

The Minister, who was represented by the Director Humanitarian Affairs of the Ministry, Alhaji Ali Grema, noted that President Muhammad Buhari’s led-administration since its inception has paid attention to addressing the plight of the poor and vulnerable people in the country, despite the economic slump and glaring revenue challenge.

According to her, poverty reduction is now a major objectives of governments all over the world and it is a key goal every country is working towards in order to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said,”Poverty reduction goals requires a combination of strategies, each targeting specific needs sectors among the population.

“This informed the decision by Mr. President to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for reducing poverty and enhancing Social Inclusion.

“The NSIP is adjudged the largest social programme in Africa with over $billion earmarked annually to cause positive changes in the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable in the country.”

The Minister also stated that the NSIP has impacted positively on the lives of the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria as millions of households have benefited from these NSIP interventions in the last 5 years.

She said this include the N-power programme which provided temporary income-generating opportunities for 500,000 unemployed youths, the National Home Grown School Feeding programme where over eight million Primary 1-3 pupils in public schools currently receives pne meal per day and also over a million micro, small business owners accessed loans.

According to her, these loans are to boost productivity and payment of a monthly Conditional Cash Transfer of N5, 000 to 1 million indegent Nigerians to protect them against economic shock and gradually elevate them out of poverty-stricken.

she urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the grant to improve their living standards and boost their businesses.

The Governor of Delta State Senator Dr. lfeanyi Okowa, expressed his gratitude to the Federal government for the grant given to the rural women in the State.

Speaking through the Honourable Commissioner of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs. Flora Satan, the Governor said the programme is applaudable aimed at bringing succor to the vulnerable in the rural areas especially with the devastating effect of COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said the programme came at the right time and it is a big plus to the women programmes that already exist in the state such as the cash grant for women, widow’s welfare scheme and women entrepreneur programme.

Earlier, the Delta State Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme, Barr. Bridget Anyafulu, said the success of the Federal government Cash Grant for rural women will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of rural women, enhance the economy of rural Nigeria, facilitate the economic recovery of the nation and set the country on the path of economic growth and sustainable development.

She commended the Federal government for its bold initiative and courage to embark on the programme and assured the Ministry of the State’s commitment to the success of the programme.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Related

No tags for this post.