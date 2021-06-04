The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged councillors to effectively represent their area councils.

Oborevwori made the call on Friday in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta, at a two-day capacity building workshop for councillors of Ika South Local Government Council.

The workshop was sponsored by the Majority Whip of the State Assembly, Mr Festus Okoh.

According to the speaker, the workshop is aimed at building the capacity of the newly elected councillors.

Oborevwori reminded the councilors that as lawmakers at the local government level, the task ahead of them was enormous.

“Your constituents rely on you for effective representation at the council,” he said.

He commended the lawmaker for putting the workshop together for the councillors in his constituency.

Oborevwori said that the development was the first of its kind in the state, adding that it would help to drive competence and quality of Ika South representative in the state legislature.

”For you to appreciate the weight of your mandate, this workshop is not only timely but also very important.

“This is because legislative practice and procedures are usually very complex and technical in nature.

“This workshop will not only expose you to the complexities of law making but also deepen your understanding of the tenets of democracy.

”Against this background, you should consider yourselves lucky for being part of this programme as most of the resource persons are from the assembly.

“I have no doubt in their abilities to deliver on the assignment,” he said.

Okoh, who is also the member representing the Ika South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, said that local government was the fulcrum of development at the grassroots.

He said that building a crop of skilled, focused and resourceful councillors was a sure and realistic way to promote and create a sustainable democracy that would guarantee enduring development strides in the country.

He, therefore, urged the councillors to see the workshop as a good opportunity to have a firm grip of the tools, rudiments, procedures and practice of the legislature, the process by which a bill could become a by-law.

Mr Silvester Olorogun, the Director of Legislative Duties, Delta House of Assembly, who is the lead facilitator of the workshop, urged the participants to take the workshop seriously.

He said they would be sufficiently equipped to exercise their constitutional duties at the end of the programme.

Twenty councillors from Ika South Legislative Area participated in the workshop. (NAN)

