Delta speaker stresses need for women inclusiveness in governance

Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, has stressed the need for government at all levels to promote women inclusiveness in government and governance.

Oborevwori stated this when some women under the aegis of the Nigerian League of Women Voters (NILOWV), paid him a visit in Asaba on Wednesday..

He said that the call became imperative as it would help in ensuring that women continued to play greater role in governance and public affairs in the country.

The speaker, while eulogising the qualities of women, described them as “industrious, energetic, trustworthy and dependable”.

According to him, in spite of the qualities inherent in them, “it is becoming increasingly worrisome that women today still shy away from political activities and participations.”

He called on women to rise up to the challenge and ensure that they raised their heads above the waters by engaging in all human and worthy activities in the country.

“I am happy to receive you in my office today. This visit is very key and I am happy that you are here.

“As a state, we will continue to encourage women to participate, not only in politics, but in all human endeavours.

“`This is so because experience has shown that when you train a Girl-Child, you have trained a family.

“Women are industrious, trusted, energetic and dependable. We will continue to uphold women inclusiveness in all our activities.

“To me, it is worrisome that today, women do not show up in political activities nor participate, this trend must change, women should rise up to this challenge,” Oborevwori said.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mrs, Rosalyn Egborge, told the Speaker that they were in his office to familiarise with him. (NAN)

