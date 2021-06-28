Delta Speaker Oborevwori mourns lawmaker

The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed shock over the sudden death of the representing Isoko South 1 Constituency in the assembly, Mr Kenneth Ogba.

The lawmaker was reported to have slumped and died Sunday.

In a statement by Chief Press , Mr Dennis Otu in Asaba, the speaker described the death of the lawmaker as one too many.

Oborevwori said that the news of the demise of the Isoko South 1 constituency representative came to him as a rude shock.

While describing the Ogba as a very dedicated legislator and true representative of people, the speaker noted that the house had once again lost a vibrant .

He said: “I am totally devastated over the sudden demise of a dedicated of the State House of Assembly, Mr Kenneth Ogba. is really hard to believe that Ogba is no more.

death is one too many and a very big blow to the house. He came to the house with a spirit and was very determined to learn and make a good representation of his people.

“I have lost a friend and a brother. His death is not only a huge to the house, also a to me.

”We are surely going to miss him. My heart goes out to his family, friends, associates and others he left behind.

“May God give all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable and grant his gentle soul eternal rest.” (NAN)

