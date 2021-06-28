Delta Speaker Oborevwori mourns lawmaker

The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed shock over the sudden death of the member representing Isoko South 1 Constituency in the assembly, Mr Kenneth Ogba.

The lawmaker was reported to have slumped and died on Sunday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu on Monday in Asaba, the speaker described the death of the lawmaker as one too many.

Oborevwori said that the news of the demise of the Isoko South 1 constituency representative came to him as a rude shock.

While describing the late Ogba as a very dedicated legislator and true representative of his people, the speaker noted that the house had once again lost a vibrant member.

He said: “I am totally devastated over the sudden demise of a dedicated member of the State House of Assembly, Mr Kenneth Ogba. It is really hard to believe that Ogba is no more.

“His death is one too many and a very big blow to the house. He came to the house with a high spirit and was very determined to learn and make a good representation of his people.

“I have lost a friend and a brother. His death is not only a huge loss to the house, but also a personal loss to me.

”We are surely going to miss him. My heart goes out to his family, friends, associates and others he left behind.

“May God give all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and grant his gentle soul eternal rest.” (NAN)

