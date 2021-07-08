Delta Speaker congratulates Okowa at 62

The Speaker of the Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday congratulated the state Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, on his 62-year birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, on Thursday in Asaba.

The Speaker described the governor as a God fearing man and a visionary leader.

Oborevwori urged the people of Delta to pray for the governor and to also continue to support his administration’s policies and programmes.

He thanked the God Almighty for His benevolence on the life of the governor.

Oborevwori prayed that God should continue to shower him with sound health, prosperity and uncommon knowledge.

“On behalf of my family and constituents, I wish the Governor a fabulous birthday celebrations,” he said.(NAN)

