Delta: Residents leave homes over flood threats

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Residents of Ifant Jesus road in Asaba, Delta state have fled their houses over threats of flood.

With the arrival of heavy rains, several houses including vehicles have been destroyed by flood menace across the state.

In Asaba and its environs, the situation appeared to be worsened by the absence of proper drainage systems and indiscriminate refuse dumps in the already existing systems.

Some of the residents who spoke to Journalists in Asaba on Tuesday urged the state government to intensify efforts in tackling the ravaging floods, especially in Ifant Jesus, Otuogwu roads and Jesus save.

Investigation revealed that worse hit areas in Asaba and its environs often suffer untold difficulties in bailing out water from their houses including efforts to save their properties.

The residents have also expressed fear of imminent threats to the areas for its strategic location near the banks of the River Niger and appealed to governor Okowa to consider dredging the river, its tributaries.

“It’s with grief that we are appealing to Governor Okowa to ward off this looming dangers which is about to befall this community .

“It’s our hope that our amiable Governor will in the near future put a stop to this flood menace and restore smiles on the faces of Deltans residing in this part of the state capital,” Chief Joseph Emasibeta, one of the landlords who has fled his house said.

Though, there has been causualties in the last few weeks of the heavy rainfall, but the state government through the ministry of information and its perminent secretary, Pual Osahor however assured that the police government was working hard to ensure the state free from erosion menace.

He appealed for calm among the victims assuring that the state government was committed to the welfare of Deltans.

