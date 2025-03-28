Delta Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu says the state has started reaping the gains from the partnership with the Federal Government.

Aniagwu, stated this

at a press conference in Asaba on Friday, while recounting the various Federal Government interventions that took place within the week and on how it would directly impact the state.

He said,”our state has started reaping from that relationship because on Sunday, we joined the

Federal Government for the concessioning of the Benin – Onitsha Expressway with dual carriage.

“That is going to ease off transportation along that corridor and we very much support it.

“We also support that initiative of the federal government and as a government and administration, we wholeheartedly welcome the idea so that that road will become much more motorable in the course of time.

“On Monday you also saw the Minister of Works, David Umahi as well as our own governor who represented the President, still on the line of the very cordial relationship that we maintain with the federal government.

“We have made it very clear over time that at the moment we have one President and we will continue to cooperate with that President for the purpose of ensuring that our country functions effectively.

“If there is trouble at the center or in any of the component states, of course you do know that it will hamper development and we do not wish that development is hampered in any part of our country.

“That relationship has ensured that the Federal Government proceeds to complete the construction of the 17.5km alignment to link up the Second Niger bridge from Issele-Azagba.”

The commissioner said that the state government would continue to smoothen its relationship with federal bodies starting from the Presidency to all other agencies of government all with a view to ensuring that the state benefits maximally.

According to him, the partnership will enable the governments make life much more meaningful for her people.

He said that the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, who was on a two days working visit to the state on Tuesday and Wednesday greatly impacted the people of the state, adding that the state government remained grateful.

According to Aniagwu, the first lady on Tuesday, distributed 10,000 professional kits to midwives in the South South states using Delta state as focal point.

“She also empowered women petty traders with grants, and gave food items to the vulnerable people among other items for the purpose of getting our younger ones to indeed rise and shine.

“A whole lot was given to our people, and that has been very much appreciated. We want to say a very big thank you to our first lady, and our own daughter, who has also shown us love from that Olympian height.”

The commissioner, who frowned and made clarification on a viral video involving some nursing students during the visit of Mrs Tinubu, said that it was not a true account of what happened at the ceremony.

“A viral video recently surfaced regarding the visit of the President’s wife. Let me state categorically that the First Lady didn’t visit the school of nursing in Agbor.

“She observed that the Nurses present at the event had some expectations regarding the distribution of the medical kits.

“The first lady apologized to the nurses during the presentation. The apology was made because the current phase of donations and support was specifically targeted at midwives.

“She assured nurses that they would receive their turn in due time through the Renewed Hope Initiative. However, some nurses, who had expected equal treatment alongside midwives, were understandably disappointed.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng).