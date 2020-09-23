Delta Primary, Secondary schools resume Sept. 28, says Commissioner

Share the news













The Delta Government has approved Sept. 28 for the reopening of primary and secondary schools in the state. Mr Patrick Ukah, the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, made this known on Wednesday in Asaba. Ukah said that the schools would to re-open for the conclusion of the 2019/2020 academic session and the commencement of a new academic session.

According to him, secondary school students in JSS 1, JSS 2, SSS 1 and SSS 2 that are yet to write the second term examination, will resume from Sept. 28 to Oct. 9. He said this was to enable them to prepare for and write their second term examinations, adding that “boarding students are expected to resume on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020’’. “Also, pupils in primary Four and Five that are yet to complete the second term examination would resume on Oct. 6.’’ The commissioner said that the second term examinations would be waived for pupils in primaries one to three. Ukah said that the resumption dates for first term in the 2020/2021 academic session for pupils and students in primary and secondary schools would run from Oct. 12 to Dec.18.

“While the resumption date for second term is scheduled to commence on Jan. 4, and ends March 31, 2021, third term is scheduled to commence from April 12, and ends by Aug.13, 2021,’’ he said. Ukah said that the resumption for all nursery/pre-primary KG one to three pupils had been deferred till January 2021. The commissioner advised parents and guardians to avail themselves of the resumption dates to prepare their children and wards. (NAN)

