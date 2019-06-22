Delta: Police nab man 71, three others for allegedly raping 14-year old girl

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Detectives at the Delta state Police Command in Asaba have arrested a 71 year old and three other persons for allegedly raping a 14 year old girl.

The suspects who were arrested on Thursday around Akwuebulu layout allegedly raped the teenage girl who was sent on an errand by her parents.

Our reporter gathered that the suspects, Clifford Nnamdi (71), Valentine Ebechukwu (33), Emmanuel Ebechukwu (26) and Chucks Oseweleze (32) allegedly lured the victim (name withed) into a makeshift around Federal College of Education (Technical, Asaba) during night fall where they allegedly raped her.

A resident of Umuagu quarters in Asaba, the victim was alleged to have been threatened with a knife by the suspected rapists before she summited to them.

The Commissioner of Police, Adeleke Adeyinka told journalists that the 71 year old man was arrested along along three others upon intelligence gathering and that investigation was ongoing while the victim is undergoing treatment.

A source told our reporter that he overheard one of the suspects, Emmanuel saying, “I had barely brought out my penis when we ambushed the girl that some boys who were smoking Indian hemp drove us away. It was only the old man who had his way after giving the girl some money.”

Meanwhile, parents of the victim said they were looking for their daughter and were about to go to the police when she emerged from a bush.

She was shedding tears and told us how how she was raped by some men.

They said that the matter was later reported to the police who swung into action to arrest the fleeing suspects at their various houses in Asaba.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

