Delta: Police foil kidnap attempt on Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Officers at the anti- kidnapping unit,Delta state Police Command have foiled Kidnap attempt on Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader in the state.

Police Commissioner in the state, Adeleke Adeyinka who spoke to Journalists in Asaba on Wednesday, confirmed that the kidnap suspects fled into the bush around Issele Azagba Asaba- Benin express way on sighting the police in attempt to execute their evil plan.

He said that their targeted victim, Comrade Uche Nwaokobia was on his way to Benin City, Edo state when the kidnap gang swooped on the commercial vehicle conveying him and others, unfortunately sighted the officers and escaped

“We are on the trail of the Kidnap suspects even though they escaped into the bush path on sighting the police .

The kidnap suspects were trying to kidnap the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on his way to Benin City, Edo state on Monday and unknown to them that our officers and men were on ground”, Adeyinka said.

It was gathered that the state Chairman, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Comrade Uche Nwaokobia narrowly escaped the second kidnap attempt in less than two months in Asaba.

Speaking with Journalists in Asaba, Comrade Uche Nwaokobia who said he is also the leader of the South, South Indigenous Peoples Of Biafra (IPOB) said that the Kidnap suspects were dressed in Police and Army uniforms, saying that he was singled out of the vehicle he was traveling in to Benin after the driver was asked to stop.

“We were shocked when the Kidnap suspects dressed in Police and Army uniforms asked the driver to stop and they specifically asked me to come down and see them.

“I was lucky when I moved into where they stayed with their guns and observed that they were unable to speak good English language and in a twinkle of an eye, the real Police Officers were coming with siren and they fled into the bush”, Nwaokobia said.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested six suspected kidnap suspects in Okwe Oduke quarters in Asaba on Sunday.

Police Commissioner in the state,. Adeleke Adeyinka who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said upon interrogation, they confessed to be members of a cult group.

He said that the investigation on their mission to the areas was ongoing as they will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

