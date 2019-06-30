Delta: Police arrest businessman for allegedly setting mad man ablaze

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: Anti -crime Police officers at Okpanam Police Division have arrested a business man for allegedly setting ablaze a suspected mad man.

The suspect identified as Chief Okwduli Nnamdi, managing director of a construction company in Okpanam community allegedly set ablaze a suspected mad man with petrol his alleged refusal to leave the premises of his company on Saturday.

But the Divisional Police officer (DPO) of the station, CSP Gambo Ado who confirmed the arrest of the businessman to Journalists in Asaba on Sunday, said the suspect took laws into his hands when he confessed to the crime.

CSP Gambo Ado said that the suspect would be charged to court on completion of investigation.

It was gathered that the mad man suspect narrowly escaped death as some area boys who saw him running with fire on his body went for his rescue and poured him water before rushing him to a nearby hospital.

The angry area boys were said to have reported the matter to the police at Okpanam Police Station where the officers led by CSP Gambo Ado went for the arrest the business man suspect.

A group, Advocacy Youths from The Nigerian Youth Advocacy for Good Governance led by Rodney Okwusi said that CSP Gambo Ado proved to be true Nigerian when he fought for the right of the suspected mad man

He however urged the police authority to ensure justice for the suspected mad man, stressing that the group was ready to monitor the investigation and subsequent prosecution of the suspect to the letters.

