Delta: Pastor in police cell over alleged adultery

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

A pastor with Pentecostal church (name withheld) in Ugbolu community in Delta state, was on Sunday arrested for allegedly sleeping with a house wife.

Police sources said that the pastor was arrested right inside his church during service based on a petition by the husband of the woman, who acted on intelligence report.

Sister Jane Agowe, a member of the church who spoke to our correspondent in Asaba said the pastor has been found in the act of going after married women since the church was founded, even though he has been denying the allegations.

It was gathered that the church situated within the heart of the community, is a leading and busy pentecostal church which activities are attended by married and unmarried women, especially those looking for the fruits of the womb.

The husband of the woman, Patrick Agbaragah who spoke to Journalists alleged that his wife had been sleeping with the pastor for the fruits of the womb.

He added that the pastor allegedly claims that only he can make her pregnant with prayers.

“I got wind of the pastor’s atrocities and I decided to investigate all that he has been doing with my wife. We have been married for ten years with no child and my wife’s friend introduced her to the church. My findings were that the pastor during alnights have been sleeping with my wife. I wrote the police in Ilah police division to investigate,” he said.

But his wife who did not want her name in the print, denied the allegations as untrue, saying that the pastor was only praying for her for the fruits of the womb.

“My husband acted in a hurry and rumour. The pastor has been praying for me. He is married and cannot do such a thing with me. It is all lies and hatred for the pastor. Imagine we have been married for ten years now, and no child,” the woman added.

Police officers at the Ilah police division who spoke to Journalists on condition of anonymity confirmed the arrest of the suspect but refused to speak further.

Police Public Relations officer, DSP Onovuwakpoyeya Onome said she was yet to be briefed on the incident but will get back to our reporter.

