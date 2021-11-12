Delta partners indigenous firms on talent economic summit – Aide

Mr Ogusbaba Ogude, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa on Talent Development, says the state is partnering with selected indigenous firms on its 2021 Talent Economic Summit.



Ogude in a statement on Friday in Abuja said government in its push for more Public Private Partnerships (PPP) selected the firms to jointly host the summit.

He identified the indigenous firms as Airpeace airline, Emmy Bless Constructions Ltd. and First Rhema Solutions Ltd.

He said they would train, develop and nurture budding talents in Delta during the summit.



Ogude said that the first edition of the summit, held in 2020 hosted veteran actors like Richard Mofe Damijo, late Rachel Oniga, Omawumi and Tara Fela-Durotoye.

He said the 2021 edition which would emphasis the economic aspect of talent and would play host to representatives from MTN, YouTube, NowMusik, NetFlix, International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (iHTEF) among others.

The SSA said discussions at the summit would centre on how the talent ecosystem could stimulate economic activities in the state, curb unemployment and lead to sustainable development.



The summit with theme “The Economy of Talent” is slated for Dec. 1, with over 3000 up-coming talents and practitioners in the creative and entertainment industry expected to participate.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...