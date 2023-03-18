Delta: Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom transits at 106

By Edeki Igafe

Ovie Richard Layeguen Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government of Delta has joined his ancestors at the age of 106.

The passage of the traditional ruler was officially announced on Friday at a meeting of the traditional council at the Ohworode palace in Ogoni Olomu kingdom.

Announcing the King’s transition the Otota of Olomu Kingdom, Olorogun Ovbagbedia said, “We can confirm today that our Ohworode has gone back to God. He lived a great life, he served the Government well and his people.

“Our highly respected king, the oldest celebrated paramount ruler has passed. We are mourning and celebrating, reason is because he was old but it’s painful though”.

On his part, Olorogun Akpomudje (SAN), the Akpile of Olomu Kingdom, said due to the happening, there shall be 21 days of mourning in the kingdom, adding that there would be no celebration of marriage and burial.

Akpomudje further said that Chiefs in the kingdom should not adorn themselves in the traditional red cap and should add black armband to any dressing during the 21 days.

“For this period, there shall be no market in Olomu kingdom, there shall be no marriages and burial ceremonies. Instruction has been passed to the Olomu President and the Otota for full implementation.

“The Chiefs have also been instructed not to put on their traditional red cap to any occasion. All the Chiefs are prohibited from putting on their traditional attires for the period of 21 days,” he said.

Recalled that the king had celebrated his 106 birthday on Jan. 20 with a thanksgiving after a bout of health challenges over a period of two months.

He was the only Anglican Communion ordained Royal Canon in the world and the oldest king in the World.

The centenarian also bagged a Honorary doctorate degree from the Delta University Abraka for his contribution to education.

Ajuwe as he was commonly addressed till his passage could drive himself and read without glasses. He was installed as the 12th Ohworode in 1988 at the age of 70 years.

The transited king was born on Jan. 20, 1917 and retired as Inspector of Education under the then Bendel State Ministry of Education.

The announcement of the King’s passage was followed by a 21 traditional Canon shots. (NAN)