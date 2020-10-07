Delta NUJ re-elects Ikeogwu chairman for 3 years

The Delta Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has re-elected Mr Mike Ikeogwu as its chairman for a second term of three years.

Ikeogwu was declared the winner of the state council election held in Asaba on Tuesday by Mr Godwin Okoh, Chairman of the Credentials Committee.

According to the chairman of the committee, Ikeogwu of the state-owned Pointer Newspapers scored 206 votes to defeat Churchill Oyowe of the state Information Chapel who scored 2o2 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election was held under the watchful eyes of security operatives from the DSS and the police.

A total of 478 accredited members from the 15 chapels under the state council participated in the election.