Delta: Navy siezes 6 ships, 8 boats-loaded with crude oil

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) at the weekend in Delta seized six ships and eighty wooden boats all loaded with crude oil.

The siezed boats and ships, it was gathered, are allegedly used by suspected oil thieves to siphon crude oil in Niger Delta region.

NNN Commander in Delta state, Commodore Ibrahim Dewu who confirmed the seizure of the ships and wooden boats to Journalists in the area, said that the owners fled into the high sea on sighting the officers.

“It was operation rid off criminals in Niger Delta region and on sighting the officers, the suspects abandoned their boats and ships they have been using to siphon crude oil in the area.

“We also destroyed 63 illegal refineries and 1,984 storage facilities containing 8,610MT of stolen crude oil as well as 5,602MT of illegal refined AGO oil.

“We have recorded tremendous achievements in the last six months, especially in the areas of operation, infrastructure upgrade and Civil- Military Relations (CMR).

The Base has sustained patrols along creeks and waterways in its Area of Operations ( AOO).

“The patrols resulted in the arrest of several suspects, destruction of numerous illegal refineries, products”, Commodore Dewu said.

He disclosed that between March 14 and May 4, the base conducted three swamp buggy operations in Iwherekeka , Otovwodo and Otumara communities in Ughelli South and Warri South local government area of the state.

“At present, the base is engaged in two swamp buggy operations at Yeye and Bomadi Island in Burutu and Warri South local government areas of the state respectively”, he added.

He said that several arrests were made, including high profile gang members who were handed over to the appropriate authorities for investigation and prosecution.

“The swamp buggy operations led to the outright destruction of various Illegal refineries sites in order to make it extremely difficult to reactivate and the swamp buggy operations has so far led to the destruction of a total of about 63 illegal refineries sites”, Commodore Dewu disclosed

