Delta monarch tasks FG on effective birth control policy

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba



The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli has urged President Muhammad Buhari to consider an effective birth control policy to combat the scourge for unhealthy population.

Ikenwoli stated this when he received Course 41 participants of the Nigeria Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in his Palace on Tuesday.

According to him, Nigeria was passing through difficulties in terms of its growing population without adequate provision for their welfare.

Lamenting the upsurge in banditry and kidnappings in the country, Ikenwoli called on Federal government to create job opportunities in order to engage idle youths and tackle the eventual restiveness..

He also called for the resuscitation of the Koko and Warri ports to make them perform optimally.

Stressing that both facilities had the capacity to create job opportunities for unemployed youths, Ikenwoli added that unemployment scourge had contributed adversely to poverty levels in most part of the country.

“I commend President Muhammad Buhari. It is clear that the spate of insecurity in the country has reached sickening heights. I charge participants of NIPSS to look into the challenges and proffer solution accordingly.

“I don’t subscribe totally that Nigeria has become the poverty headquarters in the world. The nation has enough resources to cater for her citizens if properly managed,” he said.

Earlier, the Acting Director General of the Institute, Jonathan Juma thanked the Monarch for his warm reception.

He explained that the essence of their visit was in line with the mandate of the Institute to work out ways for sustainable free universal healthcare coverage.

Juma disclosed that despite the resources deployed into the healthcare delivery sector by the three tires of government, Nigeria had fared poorly.

He assured that the Institute was committed to recommending the right policies coming from their broad-base research.

