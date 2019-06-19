Delta LG speaker impeached, two councilors suspended

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria The speaker of Warri South Council legislative arm in Delta state, Kingsley Edafiajebre has been impeached and two principal officers, suspended.

The two principal officers suspended were the Majority leader, Lebi Yonwuren and the Chief Whip, Daniel Alidu during Wednesday plenary for alleged misconduct.

Moving the motion, Ogheneochuko Eyekpimi who represents Ighogbadu ward said, “The motion is in pursuant to section 44 ( 2 and 2C) of the Delta State Local Government (Amendment) law 2013 which provide for the removal from office of the Leader or deputy leader on ground of misconduct by not less than two-third majority.” The motion was seconded by Egbe Omasan.

The new leader, Jude Igherebuo was immediately sworn-in alongside the Majority leader and the Chief Whip after a keenly contested election by all members present.

In his acceptance speech, Jude Igherebuo, who represents Okumagba 1, thanked the legislators for electing him and promised to run an open door policy that would take everyone along.

He pledged to work in harmony with the council chairman to enable him succeed in the onerous task to take the Council to greater heights.



