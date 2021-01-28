Delta LG polls: Court fixes Feb.15 for hearing on relisting of parties

The Federal High Court, Asaba, has fixed Feb.15 for hearing on the suit by a coalition of 10 political parties against INEC and the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSEIC).

The parties are asking the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to relist them as registered political parties, ahead of the March 6 Local Government polls in Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the plaintiffs were among the over 60 political parties that were deregistered by INEC on Feb. 6, 2020.