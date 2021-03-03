Delta LG Election: Police promise adequate security

The Police Command in Delta has assured residents of adequate security during and after the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ali, gave the assurance on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the local government election is scheduled for March 6.

Ali said that the command would deploy adequate personnel to all the polling units.

“We will deploy officers to all the polling units and also some speculated hot spots to maintain peace and calm all through the electioneering process.

“The command remains resolute to ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process.

“As such, the public, all electoral materials and officials engaged in this election are secure,” he said.

The commissioner of police appealed to candidates in the election to caution their supporters and foot soldiers to restrain from thuggery during and after the election.

Ali also said that no police aide or security agent would be allowed to escort their principal to polling units or on any movement during election.

“Any security aide violating this directive will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Police personnel deployed for the elections will be professional in carrying out their designated

duties,” he said. (NAN)