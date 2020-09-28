Delta lawmaker constructs classroom blocks in Adonte Community

Share the news













The member representing Aniocha South Constituency at the Delta House of Assembly, Mr Austine Chikezie, has constructed six classroom blocks with offices in Adonte Community of the state. Chikezie, who is on a tour of some of his constituency projects in the area Adonte, said that the six blocks of classrooms were part of his electioneering promises to the people of the area. ”During my campaign tour of the community, I observed that the only primary school in the community was deserted because most of the buildings were dilapidated. “I decided that rather than renovate the old blocks of classrooms, it was better to put up a standard building for the pupils of the school.

”And I must say that I am very happy today because I am fulfilling the promise I made to my people,” Chikezie said. The Assistant Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Esther Ashikodi, expressed joy over the construction of the classroom blocks. Ashikodi noted that the project would encourage more parents and guardians who had withdrawn their children and wards from the school because of the dilapidated nature of the blocks, to bring them back. ”We believe with the new blocks of classrooms, they will have no option than to return them back to this school.” she said. Chief Innocent Adolue, the Obi in Council of Adonte Community while commending the lawmaker for the gesture, appealed for more intervention in the area.

Adolue added that the community had yet to experience dividend of democracy. Also, Chief Andrew Okoli, the Iyase of Adonte, commended the state government and the lawmaker for the gesture. He stressed the need for more government presence in the area, especially in the area of road infrastructure. Similarly, the Isheagu Community was not left out as staff quarter was also constructed for the principal and teachers of Ifite Secondary School. The lawmaker, who was also a commissioner in the state, said that the construction of the principal and teachers quarters was in accordance with the needs of the people. (NAN)

