Delta lauds World Bank, FG for intervention programmes

Delta Government has commended the World Bank Group and the Federal Governnent for their continuous assistance to the state through various intervention programmes.

The State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije, gave the commendation on Thursday in Asaba, during a sensitisation meeting with World Bank officials, Federal Ministry of Water Resources officials, and implementing agencies’ personnel.

He also thanked the Federal Government for its collaboration with the World Bank that had made loans and International Development Association (IDA) credits available to states.Tilije noted that facilities served the purpose of bringing about developmental projects that would better the lives of Nigerians.The commissioner commended the officials from the various state Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) for being selected to be part of the implementation process.He urged them to take the visit seriously.Tilije also urged them to key into the collaborations with a view to bringing development to the state without compromising the World Bank standard.”

Sectors such as water, health, and environment are very vital sectors of the economy that the World Bank is interested in and if we do well in these areas, it will be well with us as a people.”I therefore implore all implementing MDAs to drive the process, put in your best to achieve the purpose of this visit and if there will be need to extend the number of days already scheduled for the meeting, it would be done.”He assured the World Bank representatives of the state’s readiness to sustain the partnership between the World Bank, the Federal Governnent and the state.

Tilije also urged them to find time to savor the hospitality which the state offered and get to know the towns, the people and culture, among others, as they carried out the assignment.Earlier, Mr Abduhamid Gwaram, the Programme Coordinator, Sustainable Urban And Rural Water Supply, Sanitation And Hygiene Programme (NG- SURWASH), commended the state government for its achievements in implementating World Bank programmes in the state.According to him, right from the assessment that led to the selection of states to participate in the programme, Delta has been performing well.Gwaram also commended the State Programme Implementing Unit (SPIU) for their cooperation.

He thanked the government for its efforts in ensuring that the state was able to meet the programme requirements in terms of the loans agreements.“Delta was the first state that accessed the disbursement of the programme and also the first to achieve such within the first year of the approval of the programme.”This is the first of its kind in Nigeria where a programme conceived and approved by the World Bank is able to meet its effectiveness deadline without extension. ”It is important to also note that the SURWASH programme is the first World Bank assisted programme in Nigeria that got effectiveness status in less than three months from the day of signing of the programme to effectiveness disbursement.‘The World Bank is happy with us that we were able to break this record and all this happened courtesy of the state,” he said.Gwaram also commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his prompt response to them during the time of engagement with him and his contributions during the interactions and questions sessions.Earlier, the State Programme Coordinator, Dr Melody Ogwezzy, noted that the essence of the visit was to acquaint the state with the procedures of the World Bank implementation guidelines for the programme.“We deem it necessary to have with us today, the State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije and his counterpart the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr. Barry Gbe who have been of immense help in seeing that Delta came this far in the programme.”We appreciate them for their good works. I would not fail to thank the State government for giving us a conducive office space to work in,” he added.”The visit will see the visitors from Abuja spending three working days in the state, where they will have the opportunity to meet with all the relevant officials in the various ministries involved in the programme .”Part of the activities of the SURWASH programme will lead to addressing the inadequate supply of portable water to Nigerians,” he said.(NAN)

