Delta JUSUN directs members to resume work

June 15, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Judiciary Staff Union of (JUSUN), Delta chapter, directed all its members across the state to resume work immediately.

This is contained a statement jointly signed by the Delta JUSUN chairman, Mr Augustine Chiegine and the Assistant Secretary, Mr Kenny Ukoru, on Tuesday Asaba.

The union explained that the followed an outcome of its National Executive emergency meeting held on June 9.

The union also directed all courts and the judiciary to open for functioning of the arm of government.

line with the decision of the National Executive , at its emergency meeting held on June 9, and the communique issued thereafter, all members are therefore directed to resume work on June 14.

“To this effect, all courts/ in the state are to open for the functioning of the judiciary pending further directives from the national secretariat of the union,” it said. ()

