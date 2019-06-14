Delta: Judiciary staff remanded in prison for death certificate forgery

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: A Magistrate Court in Delta state has remanded a judiciary staff, Helen Oshehor in prison custody for alleged forgery of death certificate.

She was alleged to have forged the death certificate of a lawyer, one Owei Brinemughan who died few years ago in order to administer his estate.

Standing trial for two counts charge of impersonation and forgery, Oshehor was alleged to present fake letter of administration of the late lawyer as his sister to administer his estate.

Prosecution Officer, Inspector James Okpako on Friday told the court that the accused person committed the offence under the criminal code and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The accused person had filed a motion on notice at Ughelli South Area Customary Court sitting at Ejophe with a view to claiming the money in Ecobank account of the late Barr Owei Brinemughan,” he said.

Brinemughan was murdered in Ughelli town on April 19th 2016 by unknown gunmen and the accused person impersonated his younger sister to forge his death certificate.

“The accused person also forged minutes of resolution of the family with fake names of the deceased and lied on oath that late Brinemughan had four children and that he died of brief illness in 2018,” Inspector Okpako said.

But the younger brother of the deceased, Bar Lamiegha Brinemughan said the accused person is not related to the family or his late brother.

“The accused person is an impostor and her claims that Barr Owei Brinemughan had four children, murdered in April 19th 2018 , and died of Illness were all false, aimed at claiming the money and properties of my late brother,” Barr Brinemughan said.

Chief Magistrate Okonkwo Ikeh remanded the accused person in Ogwashi Uku prison custody and adjourned the case till June 25th 2019 for hearing.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

