Delta is unique in its ethnic, cultural diversities – Commissioner

Delta Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mrs Jennifer Adasen, on Friday in Asaba described the state as a unique entity with ethnic and cultural diversities.

Adasen said this in a message commemorating the carving out of Delta from the defunct Bendel State 30 years ago on Aug. 27, 1991.

She said with its diversities, the state offers unique opportunities to forge stronger bond of unity among its people.

Adasen thanked God for the prevailing peace in Delta, and commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, for building on the foundation laid by the founding fathers of the state.

“The governor’s feat came through a plethora of infrastructural and human capital development projects across the state.

“History will remember the Okowa era as one that ushered in the most forward-looking, prudent and pragmatic leadership in the state,’’ she stated.

According to her, the Ministry of Science and Technology will continue to develop its full potential by advancing a scientific and technological base for the development of Delta. (NAN)

