Delta is unique in its ethnic, cultural diversities – Commissioner

August 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Delta Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mrs Jennifer Adasen, on Friday in Asaba described state as a unique entity with ethnic and cultural diversities.

Adasen said this in a commemorating carving out of Delta from defunct Bendel State 30 years ago on Aug. 27, 1991.

She said with its diversities, state offers unique opportunities to forge stronger bond of unity its people.

Adasen thanked God for prevailing peace in Delta, and commended Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, for building on foundation laid by founding fathers of the state.

governor’s feat came through a plethora of infrastructural and capital projects across state.

“History will remember Okowa era as one that ushered in most -looking, prudent and pragmatic leadership in state,’’ she stated.

According to her, Ministry of Science and Technology will continue to develop its full potential by advancing a scientific and technological base for of Delta. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,