The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed April 10, for the conduct of the by-election to fill the vacant seat for Isoko North State Constituency of Delta.



The Commission said this on Tuesday in Abuja, in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

Okoye said that INEC met on Tuesday and deliberated on a few issues including the conduct of the by-election.



He said that the official notification for the election would be published on Wednesday March 10.

“Political Parties shall conduct their primaries between March 11, and March 20, while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is at 6p.m. on March 24.

“Political parties shall submit the names of their Polling Agents for the election to the Electoral Officer of the local government, on or before March 27, and campaigns by Political parties shall stop on April 8.



“The Access Code for the nomination forms shall be available for collection from March 20, at the commission’s headquarters,’’ he said.

Okoye advised political parties fielding candidates for the by-election to pay close attention to the timetable and schedule of activities for the by-election.



According to him, detailed timetable and schedule of activities has been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

Okoye also advised parties to conduct transparent and valid party primaries, in line with the dictates of Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 (As amended).



He enjoined political parties to particularly note section 31(8) of the Electoral Act.

According to the section “a political party which presents to the Commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the Constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence.

“On conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500, 000,” the section states.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vacancy arose as a result of the death of Mr Tim Owhefere, member representing Isoko North State Constituency of Delta State in the House of Assembly.



This led to the subsequent declaration of vacancy for the State Constituency, by the Delta State House of Assembly. (NAN)

