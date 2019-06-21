Delta: House wife caught stealing sanitary pads in a supermarket

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

#TrackNigeria: A house wife, Roselle Mutie was in the early hours of Friday in Asaba, Delta state beaten severely for allegedly stealing at a supermarket.

An eyewitness, Andrew Akanu said the suspect was caught with sanitary pad, biscuits, drinks at a pupolar supermarket around Old Awai.

Our reporter gathered that the suspect disguised as regular customer into the supermarket and being viewed by the close circruit television (CCTV) camera.

She was alleged to have picked up the items in the supermarket and was stepping out when one of the sales girls monitoring the camera on the screen called her back.

Asked whether she paid for the items she picked, the woman denied picking anything from the supermarket.

Sources said the owner of the supermarket ordered a search on her bag and the stolen items were found.

The salesboys allegedly gave her severe beaten and inflicted injuries on her.

The suspect was said to have owned up to the stealing, saying she stole the items for lack of job after graduating from the university.

