Delta House of Assembly confirms commissioner-nominee

The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday screened and confirmed Mr Fidelis Tilije, the last of the nominees put forward by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, as a commissioner in the state.Tilije, the immediate past commissioner for Finance in the state, was among the 18 nominees whose names Okowa forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation, but was absent on Tuesday when the other 17 were cleared.The confirmation of Tilije followed a motion moved by the Deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Oboro Preyor, during plenary of the Assembly in Asaba.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the Assembly when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, was seconded by Mr Solomon Ighrakpata, representing Uvwie constituency in the state Assembly.Meanwhile, the Speaker on Wednesday said that the state government would continue to deepen its ongoing synergy with security operatives in the state through robust and efficient legislation.He spoke while receiving the leadership of the state command of the Nigeria Police, who paid him a courtesy visit.Oborevwori commended the command for its commitment in ensuring peace and security in the state.He assured the command of sustained support from the state legislature in their quest for improved policing aimed at increased security of lives and property in the state.

The speaker also lauded the sterling qualities of the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Muhammed Ali.“As Deltans, we are happy that you are now the new Commissioner of Police in our dear state.”We know your competence and we know what you can do.“Delta has been one of the most peaceful states in the country, and especially in the South-South geopolitical zone.“

With your presence in the state as the new Commissioner of Police, and counting on your experience and expertise, we know that you cannot afford to fail us.“As lawmakers and critical stakeholders in the state, we will continue to partner with you, as we are prepared to support you both financially and in the area of information gathering,”

he said.Earlier, the leader of the team and new Commissioner of Police in the State, Ali said that they were at the State House of Assembly to familiarise with the speaker and his team.He said it was also to seek their support in their quest and efforts in combating crime in the state.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...