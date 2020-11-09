Delta House Committee lauds ministry’s commitment to COVID-19 fight

The Delta House of Assembly Committee on Health has lauded the state Ministry of Health and its agencies for being proactive in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Austin Uroye, made the commendation on Monday in Asaba, when the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, appeared before the committee to defend the ministry’s 2021 budget.

Uroye therefore urged the ministry not to relent but sustain its commitment and professionalism in the discharge of its responsibilities to the state.

He said, “Delta state, no doubt, did exceptionally well in checking the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus in the state.’’

He advised the ministry to continue to brace to other challenges in the health sector to ensure that residents of the sate got the best health care.

He further lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and other critical stakeholders in the health sector for their efforts in containing the outbreak of other diseases in Delta.

Uroye described the ministry as “very dear’’ to the committee, saying “we cannot afford to compromise in the activities of the ministry because of its importance to the health and wellbeing of the people’’.

Earlier, Ononye assured the people of the state that the ministry was committed to adequate and efficient healthcare delivery in the state.

He further promised robust and affordable healthcare services in the state in 2021. (NAN)