Delta HOSTCOM Scribe congratulates Goveror-Elect, others over electoral victory

By Wilson Macaulay

WARRI

Comrade Joseph Lamienghan the Delta State Secretary of Host Communities of Nigeria , Producing Oil and Gas ( HOSTCOM) has congratulated the State Governnor Elect, Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori , the House of Representatives Member Elect , Burutu Federal Constituncy, RT Hon Julius Pondi, Chief Alapele , House of Assembly Member -Elect , Burutu Constituency one and the House of Assembly Member -Elect, Warri South West Constituency.

Lamienghan who doubles Founder of the Oil Voice of the Niger Delta Region from the oil rich Ogulagha kingdom in Burutu LGA in his congratulatory message noted that Deltans voted massively for PDP due to the responsible disposition of Governor Okowa’s administration and the acceptability of the Governor Elect who played a key role in the success story of the out going administration as the indifatigable Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The HOSTCOM boss cum the Oil Voice Founder stated in his Goodwill message to the Góvernór Elect , saying:: ” Deltans made a good choice by voting the person of RT Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori as the Delta State Governnor Elect , adding that as a stakeholder in Delta Political affairs,

l can attest to the fact that with the solid foundation laid by Góvernór Okowa for the incoming administration, we can better imagine the splendor and the candor to come under the Sherified Delta State come May 29th .

Lamienghan who thanked all Deltans for having so much confidence in the Governor Elect explained:: ” The Góvernór Elect is a product of good governance , having learnt the basics of

effective leadership, all we are expecting is accelerated development with RT Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori on the wheel as our State Chief Executive.

Continuing, he remarked:” Essentially, let me harp on the fact that from the pedigree of what we have seen in our Góvernór Elect, he can be trusted to

lead the heterogeneous mix into a deeper economic prosperity in the overall interest of the Government and good people of Delta State .

According to Comrade Lamienghan,

it is fundamentally important to appreciate the fact that His Excellency, Senator Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, the Road Master Góvernór and Ekueme of the Universe Who has built a Stronger Delta is also very meticulous enough to

be Politically focussed to support a Man in the Person of the Governor Elect whose Street credibility is a bond

on which the masses can rely upon.

He particularly hailed the Political dexterity of Góvernór Okowa who used his experience over time as a grassroot Politician to garner a landslide victory for for PDP in Delta State.

Comrade Lamienghan the PDP Chieftain from the Oil Rich Ogulagha Kingdom stressed that going by the way RT Hon Sheriff Oborevwori swept the votes during the March 18th polls, his mandate is truly anchored on the pillars of populism democracy.

On the spur of the moment, Comrade Lamienghan took time to appreciate Christians all over the world, for the peaceful celebration of Easter to commemorate the crucifixion and ascension of Jesus Christ as the

Messiah and Saviour of mankind.

He encouraged Christians to live a life

filled with love towards God Almighty and their fellow human beings for whom Christ died.

Lamienghan who prayed for Deltans

in particular and Nigerians in general assured the Governor Elect onbehalf of the leadership of the oil voice , the Ogulagha People’s Political Assembly and HOSTCOM Delta State Chapter , that they are ready to work effectively with his government.

The Comrade once again emphasized that with the impressive antecedents of RT Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori,, the Governor Elect of Delta State indeed have the requisite democratic resilience and patriotic zeal to engage in the renewal of Social infracstuctures across the State to the constellation of all .