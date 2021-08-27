Delta has faired well at 30 – Speaker

he Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated people of the state on the 30th anniversary of its creation.The speaker also called for more support to the Delta Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, former Nigerian military head of state, created the present Delta on Aug. 27, 1991, alongside other states.In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, on Friday in Asaba, the speaker said Delta had made giant strides in the last three decades.

According to him, the people of Delta have reasons to roll out the drums for the anniversary.”The anniversary is a thing of joy as a lot of positive changes has taken place in the state, in the last 30 years.“In each of the passing decade, there has been a lot of improvements by successive governments.” Presently, the state is stable and peaceful, there is unity and peaceful coexistence. United we stand and divided we fall and so we must continue to be united as a people.“

As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state, let us collectively shun all divisive tendencies.” Let us therefore, resolve to join hands and move our dear state to enviable heights. One thing you must know is that development thrives where there is peace, ”he said.The speaker lauded Okowa for his visionary leadership and achievements of his administration.“

Our governor has done very well and his achievements are there for all to see. I want to use this opportunity to congratulate Okowa on the anniversary and to appeal to all residents to continue to give him the needed support.“I also thank residents for their supports so far to the state and implore all to help sustain the peace we are enjoying today. “ No nation develops in a crisis situation. For the state to move forward, we must sustain the existing peace, unity and love amongst us,” he added.(NAN)

