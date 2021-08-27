Delta has faired well at 30 – Speaker

August 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



he Speaker,  Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated of the state on the 30th anniversary of its  creation.The speaker also  called for  more support to the Delta Governor,  Sen.  Ifeanyi Okowa.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that  Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, former Nigerian military head of state, created  the present Delta on  Aug. 27, 1991,  alongside states.In a  statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, on Friday in Asaba, the speaker said  Delta  had made giant strides  in the last three decades.

According to him, the of Delta  have reasons to roll out the drums for the anniversary.”The anniversary is a thing of joy as a lot of positive changes has taken place in the state, in the last years.“In each of the passing decade, there has  been a lot of improvements by successive governments.” Presently, the state is stable and peaceful, there is unity and peaceful coexistence. United we stand and divided we fall and so we must continue to be united as a people.“

As we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state, let us collectively shun all divisive tendencies.” Let us therefore,  resolve to join hands and move dear state to enviable heights. One thing you must know is that  development thrives where there is peace, ”he said.The speaker lauded Okowa for his visionary leadership and  achievements of his administration.“

governor has done very well and his achievements are there for all to see. I want to use this opportunity to congratulate Okowa  on the anniversary  and to appeal to all residents  to continue to give him the needed support.“I also thank residents for their supports so far to the state and implore all to help sustain the peace we are enjoying today. “ nation develops in a crisis situation. For the state to move forward, we must sustain the peace, unity and love amongst us,” he added.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,