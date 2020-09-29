Delta Govt urges newly recruited teachers, education officers to add value to children

Share the news













The Secretary to Delta Government (SSG), Mr Chiedu Ebie, has urged the newly recruited one thousand teachers and 75 education officers to strive toward qualitative service to students and the state.

Ebie gave the advice in Asaba, while declaring open a two-day induction programme, organised by the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

He urged them to discharge their duties to the benefits of the state, especially children in schools who need the right foundation in their quest to become future leaders.

“I am glad to declare the induction ceremony open, having been part of midwifing the process, particularly as the former Commissioner for the Ministry.

“This recruitment process is transparent and the inductees, who merited the jobs, did not influence their recruitment,” he said.

Ebie recalled that a total of 52,505 applicants applied and 7,331 were shortlisted for interview.

He said that the purpose of the induction training was to complete the cycle of excellence in spite of the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Ebie said that the Education Officers must obtain the mandatory two years field experience before reverting to their posts in the ministry.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, admonished the inductees to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and commitment.

Ukah urged them to consider their employment as an opportunity for them to contribute their quotas in building mentally and morally balanced children.

“Through commitment, effective discipline and personal reorientation, one could excel in any chosen career.

“There is need for teachers’ capacity to be constantly built to enable them to keep abreast with the modern trends in line with the vision and policy of the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration,” he said.

The commissioner said that the knowledge of the newly recruited teachers would be upgraded through what he termed ‘train the trainer’ approach.

He said that they should be proud of their professions, saying that was the only way they could progress as teachers.

Ukah said that this was part of the strategies to actualise the desire for developing the capacity of teachers in the state geared toward attaining the world class standard.

He said the administration of Okowa deemed it fit to establish the Teachers Professional Development Centre in Owa-Oyibo, Ika North-East Local Government area.

Sarah Uge, State Coordinator, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), enjoined the inductees to maximise the benefits of the initiative to add value to the children by taking their jobs seriously.

The induction programme would also hold in Delta South and Central Senatorial Districts next week. Government College, Ughelli will host two centres for Central Senatorial District on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

The Government House Annex, Warri and Yowure College, Ugbuwangue, will be venue for South Senatorial District on Oct. 8 and Oct9 by 9.00a.m prompt each day. (NAN)

