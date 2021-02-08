Delta Govt. to evaluate five years performance of students in external exams

Delta Government will collect five years results of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) of all schools in the state to evaluate the students’ performance in the examinations. The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, disclosed this on Monday in Asaba during an interactive meeting with the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) in the state.

Ukah said that once the evaluation was completed, it would guide the ministry in mapping out strategies that would enhance better preparations for external examinations by students in the state. “The purpose of the meeting is to ascertain the challenges facing teaching and learning, especially in an emergency situation bedevilled by COVID-19,” he said.

He underscored the importance of leveraging every available opportunity and teaching hours to add value to the students through effective teaching and learning. The commissioner stressed the need to observe all COVID-19 preventive measures in and outside the school environment. He also enjoined students to always wear their facemasks, wash their hands properly and ensure physical distancing at all times.

“Teleclass programme of the ministry was aimed at complementing teaching and learning,” he said. Ukah decried the incessant vandalism of school facilities in the state by some unscrupulous individuals and called for a change of the negative attitude. The Director of Schools, Mrs Clementina Ojumah, tasked the principals to redouble efforts toward ensuring the overall academic wellbeing of the children.

She said that the commissioner was in their midst to feel their pulse on their individual challenges and evolve measures to tackle them. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that principals from Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Aniocha South, Aniocha North, Ukwuani, Ethiope East, Okpe, Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East participated in the meeting. (NAN)