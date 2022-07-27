Delta Govt to enforce laws on drains

By Clara Egbogota

The Delta State Taskforce on Environment and Sanitation said it was ready to enforce ‘Operation Clean Your Drains’ laws in the state in the bid to control flooding.

Mr Sylvester Oromoni, the Chairman in a statement on Wednesday, said that the exercise would begin in August.

He said that excuse of ignorance would not be entertained during the operation, adding that offenders would be prosecuted according to law.

“I want to also warn that structures built on waterways will not be spared and that their owners will also face the wrath of the law,” he said.

Oromoni stated that the mandate of the taskforce was to enforced laws on environment and sanitation.

“The taskforce in charge shall enforce the laws to the later on all, no matter how highly or lowly placed.” (NAN)

