Delta Govt. sues for peace as police returns to work

Delta State Government has appealed to youths to give peace a chance, as police return to duty in the state.

Mr Emmanuel Udoka, who is the Senior Special Assistant (SSA), on Security Matters to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, made the call while briefing newsmen in Asaba on Thursday.

Udoka admonished the youths to show understanding and welcome the security agents back to work.

He said it was in the best interest of all law-abiding citizens in the country that the police should be allowed to do their work.

According to him, the appeal became neccessary against the backdrop of intelligence report that some youths are still infuriated seeing the police carrying out their functions.

He said that the government, police and every politician in the country had learnt a lesson from the #EndSARS protest.

“The #EndSARS Panel of Enquiry is equally doing a great job which will bring peace, reconciliation and compensation to everyone that was unjustly victimized by SARS.

“However, we must give peace a chance. The country belongs to us all; we are still trying to find our feet economically, therefore, we should not destroy the little we had managed to build.

“Our youths have made their point, they should embrace peace and allow our leaders to learn their mistakes and correct themselves going forward”, said Udoka.

Th security aide disclosed that he had been on tour of the various local government areas, interfacing with security agencies and community leaders.

He said the tour was geared toward fashioning the best way to initiate peace processes and sustain it for economic growth. (NAN)