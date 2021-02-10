The Delta State Government has urged all registered and genuine private school owners, to support the fight against illegal operation of private schools in the state. The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah, gave the advice at a meeting with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), and Association of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON), in Asaba on Wednesday.

Ukah, at the meeting which also had representatives of Organisation of Private School Owners of Nigeria (TOPSON), in attendance, described them as critical stakeholders in educational development. He said that the synergy would go a long way in enhancing the standards of education in the state.

“The initiative will contribute in checkmating the prevailing issues of examination malpractice and parents should also desist from enrolLing their children in miracle centres for external examinations,” he said. Ukah enjoined the stakeholders to ensure that teachers and children in their schools adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols.

“I recall that before school was opened, the state had to enter into agreement with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), for effective adherence to the prescribed guidelines,” he added. He said that the ministry would always carry them along in the scheme of things and provide an enabling environment for them to operate.

The NAPPS Chairman, Mr Monday Ifoghere, who spoke on behalf of other associations, commended the commissioner for his passion for the education sector, as well as his result oriented approach for the safe re-opening of schools in the state.

Ifoghere appealed to the government for a waiver in the payment of their renewal fees as a result of the ravaging effects of the global pandemic. He also urged the state government to extend the enrolment of the Cognitive/Placement (Primary 6) and Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE). (NAN)