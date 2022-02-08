Delta Govt remphasises commitment to developing, supporting vulnerable persons



By Mercy Obojeghren

The Delta Government has reemphasised its commitment to assisting and developing vulnerable persons in the state.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian and Community Support Services in Delta, Mrs Bridget Anyafulu, gave the assurance in Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta, when she visited some farmers whose farms were affected by fire outbreak in the community.

“The State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has heard your cry and has come to sympathise with you as well as give you assistance to overcome the effect of the recent fire disaster that engulfed some farmlands in this community.”

She promised that the state government would not turn its back on them at this trying period of their lives, especially as the farming season approaches.

The commissioner assured that the state was willing to partner the community in the area of farming.

“Do you want to engage in tomatoes farming or okra farming?

“Be rest assured that Gov. Okowa will be there for you and that it’s not out of place if the community is ranked first in tomatoes farming in the state,” she said.

Anyafulu stressed the need to document the number of out of school children and reasons why they were out of school.

According to her, the state government spends billions of naira on children’s education fees to make it free for all and sundry in the public schools.

Earlier, the Obi (traditional ruler) of Akwukwu-Igbo Kingdom, Obi David Azuka, had welcomed the commissioner and her entourage to the kingdom and assured them of continuous cooperation with the community.

Responding on behalf of the victims of the fire disaster in the community, Mr Emeke Iwelu, thanked the governor for his concern through the visit of the commissioner.

He said that the state was blessed with a governor who identified with his people.

Explaining the challenges they had passed through since the fire incident, he said: “If not for the support I got from my family members I would have since committed suicide after I lost two truck loads of yam seedlings in the inferno.”

He assured the governor that whatever assistance rendered to ameliorate their suffering would be appreciated and used judiciously. (NAN)

