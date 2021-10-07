Delta Govt reclaims St Malachi School, says Commissioner

The Delta Government has reclaimed the St. Malachi Primary School, Ugbeyiyi Road, Sapele, sold by unidentified community leaders to an unknown buyer.

This is contained a statement Thursday by the Commissioner for Primary Education, Mr  Chika Ossai.

Ossai condemned the removal of the school roofs, entrance gate and signpost by the alleged purchaser.

”The State Government has taken full of the school and that distant time, we will rebuild structures within the premise.

”I challenge the alleged sellers or buyers to prove themselves bold by coming forward. They will made to face the weight of the law,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr Sunny Ogwu, declared that the school a government property and one had the liberty to sell or buy it.

”It is important for Sapele residents to know that everything is order,” he said, adding that a short while, more buildings would be constructed for teaching and learning.(NAN) 

