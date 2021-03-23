The Delta Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, says Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration is working hard to rebuild confidence in public schools in the state.

The commissioner said this on Tuesday while addressing newsmen shortly after inspection of the newly-constructed Igumbor-Otiku Secondary School, Boji-Boji, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area.

He said that the state government had recorded tremendous achievements in educational sector as part of its “Stronger Delta” agenda.

“Let me commend and congratulate my colleague, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, for another job well done.

“Not too long ago, we inaugurated Ighogbadu Secondary School in the heart of Warri and a few days ago, the governor in company of the former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, also inaugurated the Government Primary School, Junior Staff Quarters in Asaba.

“The construction of these new schools is part of Gov. Okowa’s desire to bring our schools to conform with modern educational standards.

According to him, what we are doing today is that we are now bringing back our people to come back to the public school system.

“We don’t want free education to be free and useless but to be free, effective and functional for our people.

“We went through the classrooms, examination hall and the functional laboratories.

“We are not just only building classrooms, we are building centres where people can learn and conquer possibilities.

“From what we have seen here, Gov. Okowa is not just building a Stronger Delta in education, he is also building a Stronger Delta in road construction, in health and human capital development and I am very impressed and happy to be a member of this success story,” Aniagwu said..

Earlier, Ukah said the 2016 upsurge in population at Ogbemudein Secondary School necessitated the construction of the new school.

He said that the project which had two blocks of 12 classrooms each, examination hall, an administrative building and a block of four laboratories was awarded in 2018.

“The upsurge in the population of students at Ogbemudein Secondary School informed the need to build this new school.

“The population is growing and the children of school age are also growing and so there was the need to build this new school.

“The Igumbor-Otiku Secondary School is our 17th Model School and we are very proud of what we have achieved here within a very short time.

“I must tell you that there was a lot of challenge of erosion here when we came in and we had to construct a very deep drainage and complete landscaping.

“The population of the school has risen to over 1,700 students and we have 24 classrooms here with an examination hall, administrative building and a block for Computer, Biology/Agricultural Science, Physics and Chemistry laboratories,” Ukah said.

The Chairman, Ika South Local Government Council, Mr Sunny Tatazubuogwu, thanked the governor for the initiative in building the new school.

He gave an assurance that the council was ready to protect schools’ property from vandals. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

