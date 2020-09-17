Delta Govt reassures parents of Primary Six pupils’ safety during exams

Share the news













The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in Delta says necessary measures have been put in place to safeguard lives of Primary Six pupils ahead of their forthcoming Cognitive Placement Examination.

Mr Patrick Ukah, the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, gave the assurance in a statement on Thursday in Asaba, said the examination would hold on Sept. 26.

Ukah said that the preparation was in line with the COVID-19 protocols.

He said that the ministry had on Thursday supervised the distribution of hand sanitisers, hand towels, Infrared Thermometers, liguid soup and facemasks, among others, to all the 1,126 public primary schools in the state.

According to him, resumption of the Primary school pupils in the exit class was the third phase of the reopening of schools after the lockdown since March.

He said it followed the earlier resumption of students in SSS 3 and JSS 3.

“The monitoring and surveillance activities will be intensified as a result of the difficulty associated with managing primary school pupils,” the commissioner .

He said that in Delta, no student contacted Coronavirus during the just concluded Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), hoping that the pupils in the primary school arm would not also contact the virus.

Ukah also urged school heads and teachers to ensure that the pupils adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as outlined to protect them against contacting the virus.

The schools visited included Uzoigwe Primary School; Royal Mira All Saints International School; Zappa Primary School; Ogbe-Afor Primary School and Abu-Ator Primary School, all in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area.

Others were Mgbala Model Primary School and Umegbali Primary School, both in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area. (NAN)

Related