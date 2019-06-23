Delta govt provides succour for 65 rainstorm victims

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Sixty five rainstorm victims in Alifikede, near Agbor in Delta state were at the weekend provided with succour by the state government.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) gave the victims relief materials and cash of N100,000 each.

Alifikede community among other were currently ravaged by rainstorm and erosion menace with several houses and properties destroyed.

The Secretary to the State Government addressed the victims, saying that efforts were being made by Okowa led administration to support disaster victims across the state.

He urged the beneficiaries to utilize the stipends judiciously and appealed to them to exercise caution during adverse weather conditions.

In his remarks, the Director of SEMA, Karo Ovemeso commended the state government for empathizing with the victims and assured them of his continued support at all times, especially at this flooding season.

