Delta Govt, ALGON engage vigilantes, hunters to check criminal herders

The Delta Government and the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) are to engage vigilantes and hunters to check activities of criminal herders in the state.This decision, was reached in Asaba when the Chairman, Delta State Livestock Management Committee (DLMC), Chief Julius Egbedi led a meeting with the Chairmen of the 25 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.He said that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa has enacted a livestock law and setup the DLMC to reach out and interface with various stakeholders to ensure a hitchfree and peaceful implementation of the law across the state.”

The State Government will also set up task force in all the LGAs. The task force will be equipped with all it entails to ensure security of our farmers,” he said.He said the committee has visited the Nigerian Army, traditional rulers and the Miyetti Allah and the Cattle Breeders and Dealers Association in Asaba to seek their collaboration.He said the committee will hold meetings with other critical stakeholders in the various communities to sensitise them on the e law.In his reaction, the Special Adviser to the governor on Local Government Affairs, Mr Kelly Penawou lauded Gov. Okowa for the initiative and expressed delight in the commitment of the committee members since inauguration.Penawou said, if the law is diligently implemented, it will bring back peace and farmers in the state would go about their businesses without fear.

Also, the State ALGON Chairman, Mr Victor Ebonka said the inauguration of the committee was apt, taking into cognizance the farmers/herders menace which has negatively impacted agriculture and the economy of the state. He said that ALGON remains a major and principal stakeholder and assured that all the council chairmen would work with the committee to ensure that the law was effectively implemented in all part of the state.

He charged the council chairmen to adopt strategies and techniques to confront the criminally minded people.On his part, the Chairman, Ukwani LG Council, Mr Possible Ajede, suggested that in constituting the LGA task force, credible and reliable men from the communities should be engaged. (NAN)

